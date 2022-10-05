10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the New Hampshire Film festival, with movies screening at venues around Portsmouth.
- Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
- Wild History: 350 Years of New Hampshire Wildlife on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
- Manchester Collective: Sirocco on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
- 20th Anniversary New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
- Bowie: MOONAGE DAYDREAM from Friday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Sunrise Paddle on Squam on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
- N.H. Brewfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 4:30 p.m., at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
- Warner Fall Foliage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, on Main Street in Warner. More info.
- Journey to Freedom: A Chamber Concert of American and Cuban American Music on Saturday, Oct 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Fall Foliage Fest from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 10 at various locations in Waterville Valley. More info.