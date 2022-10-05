© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
Two brewers stand behind an outdoor tap, and one hands a beer to a customer.
nhbrewfest.com
/
The N.H. Brewfest Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday in Portsmouth.

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the New Hampshire Film festival, with movies screening at venues around Portsmouth.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The N.H. Film Festival 20th anniversary poster features the festival name and logo (a bird in front of a film reel) in front of a starry sky background. Text below reads "October 6-9, 2022"
themusichall.org
/
The 20th anniversary New Hampshire Film Festival is this weekend.

  • Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.
  • Wild History: 350 Years of New Hampshire Wildlife on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
  • Manchester Collective: Sirocco on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
  • 20th Anniversary New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: CLUB 3S: Silver Screen
  • Bowie: MOONAGE DAYDREAM from Friday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Sunrise Paddle on Squam on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
  • N.H. Brewfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 4:30 p.m., at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
  • Warner Fall Foliage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, on Main Street in Warner. More info.
  • Journey to Freedom: A Chamber Concert of American and Cuban American Music on Saturday, Oct 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Fall Foliage Fest from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 10 at various locations in Waterville Valley. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentMovies
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.