N.H. News Recap for September 2, 2022: State primary heats up, Sununu criticizes Libertarians
We're less than two weeks out from the state primary, and races for U.S. Senate and New Hampshire's congressional districts are heating up.
Gov. Chris Sununu criticizes the state's Libertarian Party over recent inflammatory posts on the party's Twitter account.
And a lawsuit filed against Sununu and legislative leaders seeks to block electronic voting machines in New Hampshire.
We talk about all that and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Kevin Landrigan, New Hampshire Union Leader
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign
- N.H. House majority leader used racist slur on online forum, resurfaced post shows
- Meet the Republicans running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire
- A back to school conversation with N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut
- For the first time, N.H. is providing official voter information in three additional languages
- A cross-section of Republican ideology on offer in N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District primary
- N.H. rolls out monkeypox vaccines to more locations
- Luxury or necessity? How climate change is promoting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning
- At Story Land amusement park, keeping the magic alive is a full-time job