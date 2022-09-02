N.H. News Recap for September 2, 2022: State primary heats up, Sununu criticizes Libertarians

We're less than two weeks out from the state primary, and races for U.S. Senate and New Hampshire's congressional districts are heating up.

Gov. Chris Sununu criticizes the state's Libertarian Party over recent inflammatory posts on the party's Twitter account.

And a lawsuit filed against Sununu and legislative leaders seeks to block electronic voting machines in New Hampshire.

We talk about all that and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Kevin Landrigan, New Hampshire Union Leader

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

