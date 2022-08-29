© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!
NH News

N.H. rolls out monkeypox vaccines to more locations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published August 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Coronavirus vaccine sign in New Hampshire
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
While the state held large public clinics, like the one pictured, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, it's taking a different approach to distributing the monkeypox vaccine.

The monkeypox vaccine is becoming more widely available in New Hampshire, with eight ConvenientMD clinics around the state now offering the shot, state health officials announced Monday.

“We recommend that anybody who has been exposed to the monkeypox virus and anybody who is at high risk for being exposed get vaccinated as soon as possible,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news release.

Vaccines are newly available at ConvenientMD locations in Belmont, Concord, Dover, Keene, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua, and Portsmouth.

Coos County Family Health in Berlin, Keady Family Practice in Claremont and White Mountain Community Health in Conway also offer the shots. The Nashua Health Department is providing the vaccine to uninsured or underinsured individuals in the Nashua area.

Health officials say the virus is primarily spreading among men who have sex with men, but it can infect anyone. New Hampshire has reported 19 monkeypox cases to date, according to the CDC.

People in New Hampshire are eligible for the vaccine if they have been exposed to the virus within the last 14 days or are considered at higher risk for exposure. That includes men who have sex with men who take HIV-prevention medication, have had three or more new partners in the last month or engage in group or anonymous sex. More information on monkeypox vaccine eligibility is available here.

To get a referral for the vaccine, patients should first contact their health care providers. Those without insurance can also call ConvenientMD directly.

ConvenientMD locations in Bedford, Londonderry, Merrimack, Stratham and Windham are slated to start offering vaccinations Sept. 7, according to the state. Meanwhile, Lebanon-based Dartmouth Health will offer vaccination appointments starting Friday.

Tags

NH News MonkeypoxVaccines
Paul Cuno-Booth
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.