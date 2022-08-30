Meet the Republicans running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire

New Hampshire voters could help to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this year.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is up for re-election in November, and there’s a wide open primary race among the Republicans seeking to replace her. The winner of that election, on Sept. 13, will go on to challenge Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election.

To help you better understand the distinction between the candidates on the primary ballot, NHPR is hosting interviews with the five major Republicans running for the U.S. Senate.

Those conversations kicked off Aug. 29 on NHPR’s Morning Edition, which airs weekdays between 5 and 10 a.m. We will publish each interview on our website after it airs.



How did NHPR decide which candidates to interview?

Eleven Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will appear on the Sept. 13 primary ballot, according to the Secretary of State. We decided to focus our pre-primary interviews on five candidates based on the following criteria:

Is the candidate actively campaigning for office? Are they going to public events to meet voters? Do they issue regular press releases letting the public know what they are doing?

Does the candidate have some kind of formal campaign structure, like staff, a campaign office or a website?

Has the candidate issued a policy platform detailing their stances on major issues?

Is the candidate actively raising money to support their campaign?

Is the candidate registering in public polling?

We try to cover as many candidates as we can, given limited time and staff resources. As a small newsroom doing our best to balance our attention between campaigns and other critical local issues, we must make tough decisions about how to invest our reporting resources when informing the public about their choices this election season.

You can learn more about all of the candidates running in the U.S. Senate primary in New Hampshire in this voter guide compiled by Citizens Count.