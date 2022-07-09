© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $25k toward a new car or $20k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!
NH News

Man in custody in connection with 2 shooting deaths in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT
Map of Gorham, New Hampshire. Google maps.
Google maps
/
The two people were found dead April 27 in Gorham, N.H., north of Mount Washington.

A man was taken into custody in Massachusetts on Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Gorham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, was taken into custody in Arlington, Massachusetts, police said. He was being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Keville on two first-degree murder charges. It charges him with causing the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and an acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42. They were were found dead at Banks' home on April 27.

It wasn't immediately known if Keville had a lawyer.

Tags

NH News Shootings
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.