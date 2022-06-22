10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Portsmouth Pride, Market Days and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

marketdaysfestival.com The Concord Market Days festival is this weekend.

overcomersnh.org New Hampshire's first Umuganda is on Saturday in Keach Park in Concord.

Concord Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Main Street in Concord. More info .

Annual Mountain-Laurel Exploration on Thursday, June 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info .

Movies Under the Stars: Encanto weekly, on Thursdays at dusk through August 4, at the Keene Recreation center lawn. (Future movies include: Moonfall, Inside Out, Zoo, Avengers.) More info .

Umuganda on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Keach Park in Concord. More info .

Portsmouth Pride 2022 on Saturday, June 25 at noon, at various locations near Market Square in Portsmouth. More info .

More Pride Month events:

Youth Poetry Slam on Friday, June 24 in Keene

Nashua Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25

White Mountains Pride on Saturday, June 25

Boston Civic Symphony on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. More info .

Claremont Opera House 125 Year Celebration on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info .

Gilsum Rock Swap on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 in Gilsum. More info .

Summer Kick Off Makers Market on Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Brewbakers Café in Keene. More info .