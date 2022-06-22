© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Portsmouth Pride, Market Days and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
A group of people gather around vendor tents at Portsmouth Pride in 2021.
Julia Furukawa
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Pride returned in person last year after a virtual event in 2020.

Participate in Pride Month celebrations, visit a Summer Kick Off Makers Market and explore mountain-laurel populations with Tin Mountain Conservation Center.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A crowd gathers in Bicentennial Square to watch a performance during Concord Market Days.
marketdaysfestival.com
The Concord Market Days festival is this weekend.
The poster for Overcomers Refugee services Umuganda: "Coming together for a common purpose to achieve an outcome."
overcomersnh.org
New Hampshire's first Umuganda is on Saturday in Keach Park in Concord.

  • Concord Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Main Street in Concord. More info.
  • Annual Mountain-Laurel Exploration on Thursday, June 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
  • Movies Under the Stars: Encanto weekly, on Thursdays at dusk through August 4, at the Keene Recreation center lawn. (Future movies include: Moonfall, Inside Out, Zoo, Avengers.) More info.
  • Umuganda on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Keach Park in Concord. More info.

  • Boston Civic Symphony on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. More info.

  • Claremont Opera House 125 Year Celebration on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.

  • Gilsum Rock Swap on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 in Gilsum. More info.

  • Summer Kick Off Makers Market on Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Brewbakers Café in Keene. More info.

  • Petals in the Pines Tale Trail: Pitter and Patter through July 31 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

