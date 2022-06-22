10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Portsmouth Pride, Market Days and more
Participate in Pride Month celebrations, visit a Summer Kick Off Makers Market and explore mountain-laurel populations with Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
- Concord Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Main Street in Concord. More info.
- Annual Mountain-Laurel Exploration on Thursday, June 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- Movies Under the Stars: Encanto weekly, on Thursdays at dusk through August 4, at the Keene Recreation center lawn. (Future movies include: Moonfall, Inside Out, Zoo, Avengers.) More info.
- Umuganda on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
- Portsmouth Pride 2022 on Saturday, June 25 at noon, at various locations near Market Square in Portsmouth. More info.
More Pride Month events:
Youth Poetry Slam on Friday, June 24 in Keene
Nashua Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25
White Mountains Pride on Saturday, June 25
- Boston Civic Symphony on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. More info.
- Claremont Opera House 125 Year Celebration on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Gilsum Rock Swap on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 in Gilsum. More info.
- Summer Kick Off Makers Market on Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Brewbakers Café in Keene. More info.
- Petals in the Pines Tale Trail: Pitter and Patter through July 31 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info