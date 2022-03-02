© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Oscar-nominated short films and The Tallest Man On Earth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Kristian Matsson of The Tallest Man on Earth
Courtesy
/
themusichall.org
The Tallest Man On Earth is performing at The Music Hall on Friday.

Whether you want to stay active this weekend or sit back and take in a show, we've got your weekend plans covered. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Cover art for "Run Rose Run" features a woman holding a guitar.
gibsonsbookstore.com
The Plymouth State curling team on the ice during a match.
Plymouth State Ice Arena via Facebook

  • Oscar-Nominated Short Films on Thursday, March 3 at The Park Theater in Jaffrey, and Saturday, March 5 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info: The Park Theater and The Music Hall.
  • The Tallest Man On Earth on Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Milford Area Players present “The Philadelphia Story” from Friday, March 4 through March 13, at The Amato theater in Milford. More info.
  • Mardi Gras at the Opera House on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Black Bear Happenings in New Hampshire on Sunday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m., at the Concord Public Library. More info.
  • Exploring Our Way: Sensory Friendly Playtime weekly, on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. from March 6 through June 7, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • The Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m., at The Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Learn-to-Curl Open House on Sunday, March 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at The Plymouth State Ice Arena. More info.
  • Dolly Parton and James Patterson: Run Rose Run on Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., virtual, hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Journey with special guest Toto on Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the SNHU arena in Manchester. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
