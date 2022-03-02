10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Oscar-nominated short films and The Tallest Man On Earth
Whether you want to stay active this weekend or sit back and take in a show, we've got your weekend plans covered. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
Don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Oscar-Nominated Short Films on Thursday, March 3 at The Park Theater in Jaffrey, and Saturday, March 5 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info: The Park Theater and The Music Hall.
- The Tallest Man On Earth on Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Milford Area Players present “The Philadelphia Story” from Friday, March 4 through March 13, at The Amato theater in Milford. More info.
- Mardi Gras at the Opera House on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Black Bear Happenings in New Hampshire on Sunday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m., at the Concord Public Library. More info.
- Exploring Our Way: Sensory Friendly Playtime weekly, on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. from March 6 through June 7, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- The Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m., at The Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
- Learn-to-Curl Open House on Sunday, March 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., at The Plymouth State Ice Arena. More info.
- Dolly Parton and James Patterson: Run Rose Run on Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., virtual, hosted by Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Journey with special guest Toto on Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., at the SNHU arena in Manchester. More info.