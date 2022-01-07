What you need to know about coronavirus, vaccines and how to stay safe in N.H.

As NHPR continues to track the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, we welcome your questions, and your input guides our reporting.

Here are our answers to frequently asked questions about the pandemic in New Hampshire.

Para leer nuestra guía en español, haz click aquí.

How widespread is the coronavirus in New Hampshire?

Updated: Jan. 7, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show all counties in New Hampshire with high rates of community transmission.

You can find updated information from the CDC on the level of coronavirus transmission in counties across the country here .

NHPR has been compiling data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services into a series of interactive graphics, which we update as new information becomes available. Click here to see them.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services releases case numbers, hospitalizations and other information daily on its COVID-19 summary dashboard.

How many N.H. residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

916,731 New Hampshire residents (67.4% of the population) have been fully vaccinated as of early January, according to the state’s data.

The CDC provides daily updates on the number of shots administered relative to the number of people eligible to be vaccinated at a given time.

You can also view information on vaccination rates in New Hampshire on NHPR’s coronavirus tracker.

How can I register and schedule a coronavirus vaccine?

If you're 12 or older and haven’t yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can find a COVID-19 vaccine near you through the state’s vaccine information website at www.vaccines.nh.gov. Anyone under 18 needs to have consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

You can also contact your primary care provider or Regional Public Health Network for more information and assistance on getting a vaccine.

Those without a computer or internet access can call the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline at 2-1-1 for information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's where young kids in New Hampshire can get COVID-19 vaccinations

Granite Staters looking for a homebound booster shot, or their first round of vaccinations, can call On-Site Medical Services, the company contracted to provide homebound boosters, at 603-338-9292 or book an appointment online at the company's website.

Am I eligible to receive a booster shot?

Click here to check out our post with everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster in New Hampshire.

I lost my vaccine card. What should I do?

It’s okay! You have options. If you got vaccinated in New Hampshire, you can email the state’s health department at covidvaccinescheduling@dhhs.nh.gov or call 2-1-1 to request a new card. You can also access and print your vaccine record by entering your information in the New Hampshire Immunization Information System (NHIIS) portal at www.patientportal.nh.gov .

Not all vaccine recipients currently appear in the NHIIS portal, including those who got vaccinated out of state or who were vaccinated at a pharmacy in New Hampshire after the state of emergency ended in June.

If you forget what contact information you used to register for your COVID-19 vaccine, did not provide contact information, or used a landline, you also may not be able to log in to the portal.

You can find out if you are registered in the portal by calling (603) 271-0301. If you are not registered, you can contact your vaccine provider and ask them to send your information to the state.

What do we know about the safety of the vaccine?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been given full approva l by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines have both been given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which says the “known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks” of these vaccines.

Serious reactions are rare, but there are some possible minor side effects like redness at the injection site, fatigue and headaches. People getting vaccinated generally wait at the site for about 15 minutes to make sure there are no serious side effects. Learn more about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC here.

How much can I change my behavior once I’m fully vaccinated?

The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, may continue to require masks and should be observed. You are also still required to wear a mask on trains, planes, buses and all other public transportation.

The CDC says that all unvaccinated people aged 2 and older should still wear masks in public places or when around people from outside their household.

If you are fully vaccinated but have unvaccinated people in your family, including children, doctors say it’s important to engage in risk assessment to keep your family safe. For example, attending an outdoor gathering with a small group of potentially unvaccinated people may be safer than a large indoor one.

Find more from NPR about calculating your coronavirus "risk budget" here.

If I’m vaccinated, should I be worried about the omicron variant? What about breakthrough cases?

Scientists have concluded that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is "highly transmissible," even among fully vaccinated adults.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to the omicron variant, but breakthrough infections are likely to occur, according to the CDC. Vaccinated people are significantly less likely to get sick or end up in the hospital with COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.

You can learn more about COVID-19 breakthrough cases here.

NPR: With omicron, you need a mask that means business (Dec. 23, 2021)

What should I do if I think I have symptoms of COVID-19?

If you think you might have COVID-19, stay home and contact a health care provider.

Under the updated New Hampshire guidance, people who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to a person in their household who tests positive should quarantine or isolate for five days, rather than the previously recommended 10-day period.

No quarantine is required for those who are exposed to COVID but who are up to date on all their COVID-19 shots. That includes people over the age of 18 who have received a full round of COVID vaccines as well as a booster shot, if eligible. Testing on day five is still recommended for all exposed people regardless of vaccination status.

N.H. adopts new CDC guidelines on COVID quarantine and isolation. What does that look like? (Jan. 6)

For information on where to get a coronavirus test in New Hampshire, visit the state’s COVID-19 response page. You can also contact your primary care provider for assistance in getting a COVID-19 test.

Where can I find facts about COVID-19 and how it spreads?

The CDC has a FAQ page with information on the basics about coronavirus, how it spreads, how to prevent illness and much more. Click here to view it.

Where can I go for help or more information?



The state of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for COVID-19 exposure and health advice. Dial 211.

https://www.211nh.org/search/ has a range of resources, from housing to legal help

You can also get in contact with any mental health resources in the state through the NAMI Hotline by calling 1-800-242-6264.

What are your questions about coronavirus in New Hampshire? Let us know in the form below. You can also email us at coronavirus@nhpr.org or leave a voicemail at 603-513-7790.

