Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire identified its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. NHPR has been tracking new developments since then, as the number of confirmed cases and testing capacity — at public and private labs — has expanded.

As public awareness and public health authorities’ understanding of COVID-19 continues to grow, two basic questions are at the center: How widespread is the virus, and how many people are being monitored or tested for possible infection? Other key questions are shaping the public health response to the pandemic, including: How many people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and how many have recovered? How many have died? And what regions of New Hampshire have been hit hardest by the virus?

(To catch up on all of NHPR's coverage of COVID-19, click here. To share your questions, concerns or perspectives on how COVID-19 is affecting your life, click here.

NHPR has been tracking daily COVID-19 updates from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. We’ve compiled that data into a series of interactive graphics, which we’ll update every time new information becomes available.

Interactive Charts: COVID-19 in N.H.

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.

Explore The Raw Data From N.H.'s Daily COVID-19 Updates

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.