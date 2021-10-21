Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster in New Hampshire

If you have questions about COVID-19 booster shots in New Hampshire, we have answers.

Am I eligible to receive a booster shot?

The following groups are eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after being fully vaccinated (if they initially received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine).



People 65 years and older or residing in a long term care setting (formal recommendation for a booster shot)

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions (formal recommendation for a booster shot)

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions (permissive recommendation based on an individual’s own assessment of their risks and benefits)

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or if they reside in a congregate setting (permissive recommendation based on an individual’s own assessment of their risks and benefits). Health officials said people experiencing homelessness or grocery store workers were examples of people included in this category.

Where can I get my booster shot?

Booster shots are available at pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid as well as local clinics across the state.

Individuals who may need a booster shot administered in their home can call 2-1-1.

What if I got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?

At this time, booster shots are only available to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their initial vaccine series.

But boosters for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected soon, possibly as soon as Oct. 22.

The FDA approved COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The eligible group who initially received the Moderna vaccine is the same as those already approved for a Pfizer booster.

But for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone of any already eligible age was approved by the FDA. That’s because that vaccine has shown a lower level of effectiveness than Pfizer or Moderna.

But before those boosters get rolled out, the Centers for Disease Control needs to issue their recommendation, which they're expected to do soon.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots here.

