By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

How to tell if your favorite NH swimming spot is safe from cyanobacteria

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Vaz
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
A cyanobacteria bloom with pollen mixed in is seen at Carry Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee on June 2024.
NH Department of Environmental Services
A cyanobacteria bloom with pollen mixed in is seen at Carry Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, June 2024.

The past two years saw unprecedented numbers of cyanobacteria warnings in New Hampshire. And, so far, it seems like 2025 is set for another big bloom year.

According to Amy Smagula, chief aquatic biologist at the state Department of Environmental Services, about 52 reports of cyanobacteria blooms have already been recorded this year.

Read more about the connection between our changing climate and cyanobacteria blooms. 

Cyanobacteria blooms release harmful toxins that can cause mild to life-threatening diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the most common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, headache, rash and cough.

To stay safe, Smagula urged people to keep this mantra in mind: “Look. Check. Report.”

  • Look: Water with green, blue, white or red patches, or with areas that resemble the inside of a snow globe, can contain cyanobacteria. Water that smells odd or fishy could also be a sign. If you notice a lot of wildlife nearby, such as ducks or geese or even dogs, it’s also best to avoid swimming. You should also check for any signs around the area for potential cyanobacteria warnings. 
  • Check: Search the Healthy Swimming Mapper website for any active warnings or watches of cyanobacteria blooms. That site has recently been updated to show more localized information, so you can now see the exact spot where a bloom was reported in a water body. 
  • Report: If you notice the water looking strange but don’t see any reports on the map, make sure to fill out a bloom report. Cyanobacteria blooms evolve quickly, so sending these reports helps the Department of Environmental Services provide the most up to date information. 
Julia Vaz
I pursue stories about the science and social impacts behind climate change. My goal is to innovate the way we tell stories about climate change, exploring multimedia approaches to highlight local communities and their relationships to nature. Before NHPR, I covered climate policy and environmental justice for Heatmap News and Inside Climate News.
See stories by Julia Vaz
