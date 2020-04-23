Updated: Tracking COVID-19 Cases and Testing in New Hampshire

New Hampshire identified its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. NHPR has been tracking new developments since then, as the number of confirmed cases and testing capacity — at public and private labs — has expanded.

As public awareness and public health authorities’ understanding of COVID-19 continues to grow, two basic questions are at the center: How widespread is the virus, and how many people are being monitored or tested for possible infection? Other key questions are shaping the public health response to the pandemic, including: How many people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and how many have recovered? How many have died? And what regions of New Hampshire have been hit hardest by the virus?

NHPR has been tracking daily COVID-19 updates from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. We’ve compiled that data into a series of interactive graphics below, which we’ll update every time new information becomes available.

How Many N.H. Residents Have Been Diagnosed With, or Tested For, COVID-19?

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.

How Many People Have Died or Required Hospitalization? And How Many Have Recovered?

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.

Where Is COVID-19 Hitting N.H. Hardest?

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.

How Is N.H. Doing Compared to Nearby States?

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the chart in a new window.)

First and foremost, health authorities say many more cases of COVID-19 are likely spreading in communities across New Hampshire. The number of cases confirmed in the state’s regular updates likely represent just a small portion of the number of individuals carrying COVID-19 at this time, and it’s important to continue to take steps to protect yourself and those around you from the virus.

Initially, the numbers tracked here only represented individuals who had been both tested for COVID-19 and whose samples have been shared with the state’s public health laboratory. But in the past month, private laboratories have taken on a larger share of COVID-19 testing capacity.

Starting in mid-March, the state began disclosing the number of people who tested negative after providing samples to private labs, in addition to those processed at its public health lab. Positive test results from private labs are incorporated into the state's daily case updates, though we don’t know how many cases are being detected at private labs rather than public ones.

While the number of cases of COVID-19 and number of tests at the state’s public health lab will grow cumulatively over time, the number of people monitored is just a snapshot of a particular point in time.

Explore The Raw Data From N.H.'s Daily COVID-19 Updates

Not seeing any graphics? Try clicking here to open the charts in a new window.