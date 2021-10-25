UNH students protest school's response to alleged sexual assault

University of New Hampshire students are protesting the school's response to sexual assault allegations against a student at the Durham campus.

According to The New Hampshire, the university's student newspaper, about 100 students showed up at the home of university president James Dean Friday night.

Students have also shared a Change.org petition calling for the expulsion of a student related to these allegations. The petition has over 5,300 signatures and asserts that the student has committed multiple acts of rape and sexual assault against different students.

A statement from a university spokesperson in The New Hampshire said UNH is aware of a recent sexual assault claim and is investigating.

WMUR also reported the university police are now investigating the report.

A spokesperson for the university did not respond to a request for comment from NHPR.

This story is developing and will be updated.