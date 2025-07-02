© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win big during NHPR's Summer Raffle! Purchase your tickets today!

Funding losses and declining enrollment prompt UNH to seek $17.5 million in fresh cuts

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT
UNH in Durham
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The University of New Hampshire is preparing to cut $17.5 million in spending to deal with what UNH President Elizabeth Chilton says is a growing financial shortfall.

The cuts come just days after the new state budget took effect. It cut two-year funding for the entire University System of New Hampshire -- which includes UNH, Keene State College, and Plymouth State University -- by about $18 million.

"The gap between our revenues and expenses has continued to grow, including by $8.2 million associated with lower than anticipated fall enrollments and significant projected changes in federal funding," Chilton wrote in a June 30 message.

Chilton also announced plans for a 3% across the board cut in spending, a minimum 120-day delay on new hires, and a revised management structure that will require the college and university presidents to report directly to USNH Chancellor Cathy Provencher, rather than to the University System’s board.

“This change in governance will allow us to more quickly make decisions and act to transform our institutions to meet this moment,” Chilton said.

The move is the latest in a series of cost-cutting efforts at the largest campus in the state’s public university system. Last month, UNH trimmed its spending by $12.5 million, which involved eliminating more than 30 jobs at the university.

Tuition is also rising across New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities for the first time in six years. The system announced those increases in February. For In-state students at UNH, next school year’s tuition -- not counting room and board -- stands at $15,908. That’s a roughly $400 increase. For out-of-state students, tuition will rise to $37,070, up from $36,170.

“These are extraordinary times in higher education,” Chilton said. “As a sector, we have enormous challenges, including demographic declines, reduced state appropriations, and federal funding impacts. Moreover, the value of higher education and fundamental research is being questioned and devalued.”

Get more New Hampshire news in your inbox: Sign up for the free Rundown newsletter.
Tags
NH News University of New HampshireNH PoliticsBudget
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.