Funding losses and declining enrollment prompt UNH to seek $17.5 million in fresh cuts

The University of New Hampshire is preparing to cut $17.5 million in spending to deal with what UNH President Elizabeth Chilton says is a growing financial shortfall.

The cuts come just days after the new state budget took effect. It cut two-year funding for the entire University System of New Hampshire -- which includes UNH, Keene State College, and Plymouth State University -- by about $18 million.

"The gap between our revenues and expenses has continued to grow, including by $8.2 million associated with lower than anticipated fall enrollments and significant projected changes in federal funding," Chilton wrote in a June 30 message.

Chilton also announced plans for a 3% across the board cut in spending, a minimum 120-day delay on new hires, and a revised management structure that will require the college and university presidents to report directly to USNH Chancellor Cathy Provencher, rather than to the University System’s board.

“This change in governance will allow us to more quickly make decisions and act to transform our institutions to meet this moment,” Chilton said.

The move is the latest in a series of cost-cutting efforts at the largest campus in the state’s public university system. Last month, UNH trimmed its spending by $12.5 million, which involved eliminating more than 30 jobs at the university.

Tuition is also rising across New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities for the first time in six years. The system announced those increases in February. For In-state students at UNH, next school year’s tuition -- not counting room and board -- stands at $15,908. That’s a roughly $400 increase. For out-of-state students, tuition will rise to $37,070, up from $36,170.

“These are extraordinary times in higher education,” Chilton said. “As a sector, we have enormous challenges, including demographic declines, reduced state appropriations, and federal funding impacts. Moreover, the value of higher education and fundamental research is being questioned and devalued.”