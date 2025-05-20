UNH estimates Trump cuts will mean loss of $17.5M for scientific research

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

University of New Hampshire President Elizabeth Chilton is sounding the alarm about federal cuts to scientific research funding, warning of future layoffs , project stoppages and laboratory closures at the state’s flagship school.

The National Science Foundation, under the Trump administration's direction, capped U.S. colleges and universities' indirect research costs at 15% effective May 5. Under the new guideline, the University of New Hampshire stands to lose an estimated $17.5 million in the next five years, according to Chilton.

A federal lawsuit was filed May 5 in Massachusetts against National Science Foundation acting director Brian Stone by several of the country’s top colleges, Brown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University among them. The complaint was additionally co-filed by the Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

The University of New Hampshire is not a party in the lawsuit. However, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities — an organization to which the University of New Hampshire belongs — called on Chilton to share how the National Science Foundation’s decision would affect the school.

