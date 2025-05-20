© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

UNH estimates Trump cuts will mean loss of $17.5M for scientific research

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
UNH Thompson Hall
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Thompson Hall at UNH in Durham, New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

University of New Hampshire President Elizabeth Chilton is sounding the alarm about federal cuts to scientific research funding, warning of future layoffs, project stoppages and laboratory closures at the state’s flagship school.

The National Science Foundation, under the Trump administration's direction, capped U.S. colleges and universities' indirect research costs at 15% effective May 5. Under the new guideline, the University of New Hampshire stands to lose an estimated $17.5 million in the next five years, according to Chilton.

A federal lawsuit was filed May 5 in Massachusetts against National Science Foundation acting director Brian Stone by several of the country’s top colleges, Brown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University among them. The complaint was additionally co-filed by the Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

Latest news: Trump gives House Republicans a 'pep talk' to close divides on massive tax bill

The University of New Hampshire is not a party in the lawsuit. However, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities — an organization to which the University of New Hampshire belongs — called on Chilton to share how the National Science Foundation’s decision would affect the school.

Read more at SeacoastOnline.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News University of New Hampshire
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.