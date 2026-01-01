List of Business Sponsors

Quarterly sponsors July -Sept 2026

Accomplished Auto

Adornments & Creative Clothing/Fab

Altus Investment Group

Ansell & Anderson, P.A.

ARC Mechanical

Back Nine Golf (The)

Bank of New Hampshire

BankNH Pavilion

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Barnstormers Theatre

Baron's Major Brands

BCM Environmental and Land Law,

Bellows Falls Opera House

Bernstein Shur

Birds Nest Auctions

Black New England Conference (The)

Brattleboro Retreat

Bristol Watchmaker

Brookford Farm

C & J BUS LINES

Canterbury Shaker Village, Inc.

Cape Air

Capitol Craftsman and Romance Jewelers

Capitol Roofing

CASA of NH

Cedar Ridge Services

Christopher P. Williams Architects

Clove Hitch Advisors

CMA Engineers

COAST

Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem

Colonial Theatre, Keene

Concord Farmer's Market

Concord Hospital

Connecticut River Watershed Partners

Cooper Cargill Chant, P.A.

Cornerstone at Hampton

Crisp Law Firm, PLLC (The)

Dartmouth Health

Deck Dock Home and Garden

Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, PLLC

Double Midnight Comics

Drummond Woodsum

Elliot Hospital

Ellis Music

Elm Street Group at Morgan Stanley

Erickson Foundation Solutions

Eversource

Ford, McDonald & Borden, P.A.

Francestown Improvement & Historic

Froling Energy

Gardener's Supply Co.

Garland Mill

Gibson's Book Store

Girl Scouts of the Green & White Mountains

GiveCampus

GNE Events

Good Fortune Jewelry and Pawn

Granite Bay Wealth Management

Granite State Credit Union

Granite State Independent Living

Granite State Solar

Hadden Fine Carpentry, LLC

Hager Investments

Hanover Consumer Co-op. Society, Inc

Harrisville Designs

Hollis Artspace

Independent Services Network, Inc

Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club

KSC Redfern Arts Center

LaValley Building Supply, Inc.

League of NH Craftsmen

Littleton Regional Healthcare

Lumber Barn

Machias Savings Bank

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

McLane Middleton

Milne Travel

Modern Pest-Anticimex

Monadnock Int'l Film Festival

Morneau Law

Mount Washington Cog Railway

Mount Washington Observatory

Music Hall of Portsmouth

Nashua Area Artists Association

New London Barn Playhouse

NH Antique Dealers Association, Inc.

NH Book Festival

NH Business Review

NH Camps

NH Charitable Foundation

NH Community Loan Fund, Inc.

NH Humanities

NH Magazine

NH Music Festival

NH Saves

NH SCOT

NH Womens Foundation

Noble Spirit

North Atlantic Arts Alliance

Northeast Delta Dental

Northern Stage

Ogunquit Playhouse

Old Hampshire Designs

Opera Maine

Opera North

Orr & Reno, PA

Park Theatre (The)

Portside Real Estate Group

Prescott Farm Environmental Education

Prescott Park Arts Festival

Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer

Pulsar Security

R.M. Davis, Inc.

Rath, Young & Pignatelli, P.C.

Red River Theatres

ReVision Energy

Richards Group (The)

Riverbend Comm Mental Health Ctr.

RiverMead

Road Scholar

Rowell Services

S & W Sports

Sandglass Theater

Sant Bani School

Savings Bank of Walpole

Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SEE Science Center

Settlers' Green Outlet Village

Shaheen & Gordon, PA

Soup Can Music

Spead Tax Group PLLC

Speare Memorial Hospital

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center

St. Germain Investment Management

Standing Trees

Sulloway & Hollis

Sunfox Farm

Symphony NH

Tall Timber Lodge

The Clyde Best Story, LLC

The New Hampshire Abandoned Properties

Three Bearing Fiduciary Advisors

Toadstool Thrift and Craft

Toyo Workshop

UNH Bigornia Research Lab

UNH Masters in Geospatial Science

Union Leader Corporation

Upper Valley Educators Institute

Upper Valley Music Center

Upton & Hatfield, LLP

Vermont Generator Systems

Vermont Institute of Natural Science

Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival

Vintage Kitchens LLC

Virtual Learning Academy Charter School

Waypoint

Weed Family Automotive

White Mountain Museum & Gallery

White Mountains Attractions Association

Wild Birds Unlimited