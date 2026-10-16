NHPR Presents: The Hop Sessions expand to first Friday of every month

The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR are expanding their partnership with The Hop Sessions, a monthly broadcast series bringing live performances and conversations from the Hop to NHPR listeners.

Each episode will air the first Friday of every month at 7 p.m.

NHPR and the Hop first collaborated in spring 2026, piloting the series with four one-hour broadcasts. The expanded series continues the Hop’s invitation to experience “a world of art under one roof” with "performances that challenge, move and stay with you, and a breadth of creativity to discover."

Here’s a preview of the upcoming lineup:

November 2026 — Brian Stokes Mitchell

Two-time Tony winner. Baritone powerhouse. Best known as Coalhouse Walker in "Ragtime" and Don Quixote in "Man of La Mancha," Mitchell's career spans Broadway, jazz, the American songbook, film, concerts and more. Join us as he sails elegantly through the seas of these American musical traditions, and allow yourself to be swept away by one of the most versatile and in-demand singers.

December 2026 — Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

A veteran of the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian, Keefe has shared the spotlight with legends like Tony Bennett and Esperanza Spalding, but her flagship project has a mission of its own: a celebration of Indigenous vitality in jazz. The group celebrates the legacy of pioneers like Coeur d'Alene jazz icon Mildred Bailey while pushing the genre into bold and brassy territory with rich allusions and lyrical riffs.

January 2027 — Coast Jazz Orchestra

The 2026-27 Coast artist-in-residence and fall guest director of the ensemble will lead the band through some favorites of the jazz canon: music by Ellington and Basie, Gillespie and Monk, Mingus and Coltrane, and O'Farrill's own arrangement of Antônio Carlos Jobim's One Note Samba.

February 2027 — Dartmouth College Gospel Choir

The ensemble kicks off the academic year with an uplifting evening of gospel music.

March 2027 — Edmar Castaneda Quartet

Edmar Castañeda is a Colombian-born harpist, composer, and bandleader recognized as one of the most original and influential voices in contemporary jazz. A Latin Grammy nominee for Best Latin Jazz Album (Family), he has redefined the role of the harp through a singular technique that seamlessly integrates bass lines, harmony, and melody, expanding the instrument far beyond its traditional boundaries.

April 2027 — Claudia Acuña

The Latin Grammy-nominated vocalist and composer has made her mark on the jazz world with her burnished bronze voice. Whether putting her stamp on popular Latin ballads, reimagining jazz standards from a South American perspective, or folding in the rhythms of Afro-Caribbean music, she stands out as an emotionally incisive singer with a voice that gleams. She takes the Hop stage alongside pianist Manu Koch, bassist Carlos Henderson and drummer Yayo Serka.

May 2027 — Selected Shorts

It's story time . . . for adults! Transfixing tales by established and emerging writers take on new life when they are performed by stars of stage and screen. They'll transport us through the magic of fiction — one short story at a time. Experience the hit public radio series and podcast live for an evening of funny, moving and unforgettable performances.

June 2027 — Carlota

A bustling, bilingual musical that crisscrosses generations and ripples through the lives of a Cuban immigrant family.

New Hampshire Public Radio and the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth bring you performances and the voices of world-class arts from the Hop stage and onto the airwaves. Through a series of conversations, select Hop artists will reflect on their creative processes and share stories behind what you see onstage. You’ll also hear music from their live performances at The Hop.