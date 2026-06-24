Your Weekend in NH: Stargazing, scouting for Bigfoot and a street-wide dance party
Pride Month concludes with festivals in Littleton, Manchester, and North Conway. Plus, NHPR is throwing a Pride Party this Saturday!
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Meredith Street Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 26, on Main Street. Dance the night away to local cover band No Limitz and grab dinner from one of the multiple food vendors at this festive community gathering. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Concord Market Days kick off on Thursday, June 25, and run through Saturday, June 27 across downtown Concord. This three-day street festival hosts over 150 vendors and three stages with local musicians. We recommend you check out the map and shuttle information before heading out. More details. (Free)
- Scouting for Bigfoot on Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, at Charmingfare Farm in Candia. This family-friendly adventure includes a guided Bigfoot search with interactive clues and a guaranteed sighting. Live music, a Bigfoot calling contest, and grillables round out the event. More details. (Tickets are $29)
Monadnock Region
- Speed Friending from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Birdies in Keene. Exactly what it sounds like – meet someone new, chat, rotate, and repeat at this low-pressure, intergenerational gathering. More details. (Free)
- Marlborough Arts Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Foray Events. Meet local artists, see skill demonstrations, and enjoy local food at this community gathering. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Hike it Up: A Very Gouda Drag Show from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Cheese Louise in North Conway. Organizers invite you to kick off White Mountains Pride and “come celebrate with community, meet new people, and dance the night away as our talented performers dazzle us with their shine.” More details. (Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door)
- Summer of ‘85 starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Enjoy a screening of the French “nostalgic reverie of first love,” then stick around for a community conversation led by North Country Pride. Hungry for another film directed by François Ozon? The Stranger plays later that night at 7:30 p.m. More details. (Tickets are $7 for members, $9 for non-members)
Seacoast
- Cotillion Bureau’s Decade Disco at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at the Press Room in Portsmouth. All profits from this 21+ disco dance party will benefit ARS Aids Response Seacoast. More details. ($25 admission)
- Family Evening: Stargazing from 9 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, on the John Paul Jones Lawn in Portsmouth. Try out telescopes with Astronomical Society volunteers and learn about the summer night sky. More details. (Free, registration required)
Southern Tier
- Queer Field Day at Livingston Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, in Manchester. Join in on the outdoor fun with relay races, water balloons, and more. More details. (Free)
- Ephemera Show & Sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 27, at The Brookline Auction Gallery & Antique Market. Lovers of vintage paper goods will delight at this event. If you are interested in showing or selling your own ephemera, there is still space available. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Hanover Center Old Timers Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, in Etna. Back for its 65th year, this community-led event features a parade, quilt show, and ox-pulling. There will be a food tent open all day with a special BBQ lunch served at 1 p.m. More details. (Free)
- Cuban Dance Social from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Take a beginners Cuban casino class, then stay for open dancing, food and drink. More details. ($5 cover fee)