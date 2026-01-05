Stories from Outside: Celebrating 10 Years of Outside/In

For the past decade, Outside/In has been telling stories that stretch the boundaries of environmental journalism. From disaster zones to backyards, dog sled kennels to pickleball courts. Now, NHPR is celebrating that milestone with a special live storytelling event.

Join the Outside/In team for Stories from Outside on Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Tickets are available here.

With a theme of “metamorphosis,” this night of storytelling will explore moments of change, transformation, and connection — to place, to each other, and to the environment that surrounds us all. The evening will be emceed by Outside/In host Nate Hegyi and features voices from the NHPR team alongside local naturalists, outdoor enthusiasts, authors, and past podcast guests.

Featured storytellers include:

Can’t make it in person? This live taping will be released in the Outside/In podcast feed on Feb. 18, 2026, and broadcast on NHPR on Feb. 21, 2026.

