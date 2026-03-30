'The Middle' returns to NH ahead of the 2026 midterms
Join NHPR at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Tues. Sept. 29 for a live recording of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson, exploring what is at stake ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Tickets are on sale now.
Audience members are invited to participate directly in a live taping of The Middle and helping shape the conversation as it unfolds. This is a rare opportunity to engage with journalists and historians in real time, and see how a national radio show comes together.
The event will be recorded in front of a live audience on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and broadcast nationally on Thursday, Oct. 1.
NHPR hosted The Middle Live last year, in a conversation focused on how to talk with people you disagree with politically.
Together, we explored how civil discourse, civic education and lived experience can help bridge political divides and rebuild trust in an increasingly polarized world. You can listen to the show here. Audience participation played a key role throughout the night, and we look forward to welcoming an audience of thoughtful, engaged community members once again.
A community resource, sustained by you
We’re more than your source for local reporting. We’re also here to help you build connections to the world around you — including, right here in your own backyard.That’s why we’re committed to bringing you local programming that entertains, engages, and enlightens:
- • Daily weather forecasts from Mount Washington Observatory
- • Events that bring our community together for meaningful dialogue
- • Expert insights from naturalists on Something Wild and Homegrown NH
- • Intimate musical performances on Live from the Word Barn
- • And, of course, The Folk Show, with the incomparable Kate McNally
These programs — produced right here in New Hampshire — are accessible to all, no subscription required. And your support makes them possible.
When you make a donation, in any amount, you give us the power to keep this work going and to continue growing the local programming that celebrates all that makes New Hampshire unique.
Sincerely,
Emily Quirk
Program Director