'The Middle' returns to NH ahead of the 2026 midterms

Emily Quirk Members of the audience line up to add their thoughts to the discussion at The Middle Live on October 22, 2025.

Audience members are invited to participate directly in a live taping of The Middle and helping shape the conversation as it unfolds. This is a rare opportunity to engage with journalists and historians in real time, and see how a national radio show comes together.

The event will be recorded in front of a live audience on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and broadcast nationally on Thursday, Oct. 1.

NHPR hosted The Middle Live last year, in a conversation focused on how to talk with people you disagree with politically.

Together, we explored how civil discourse, civic education and lived experience can help bridge political divides and rebuild trust in an increasingly polarized world. You can listen to the show here. Audience participation played a key role throughout the night, and we look forward to welcoming an audience of thoughtful, engaged community members once again.