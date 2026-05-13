Your Weekend in NH: Coffee classes, time capsules and The Thing in the Spring
This weekend’s events invite Granite Staters to learn something new, celebrate spring and do a little dancing. Expect everything from time capsule ceremonies and native plant workshops to tattoo art openings, music across genres and a family friendly STEM day.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Using Native Plants in Your Yard and Garden from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Moulton Farm in Meredith. Attendees will learn about these low maintenance plants that grow in “less than ideal” conditions at this workshop. More details. (Free, registration is required and space is limited)
- 1976 Time Capsule at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, on Town Hall Lawn in Plymouth. Join other community members to retrieve a time capsule buried in 1976, plus bury one to be opened in 2076. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Northeast Coffee Festival begins on Friday, May 15, and concludes on Saturday, May 16 in downtown Concord. This two-day celebration features a free community market and ticketed workshops, demos, and panel discussions all focused on coffee. The latte art throwdown is a popular returning facet. More details. (Costs vary per experience)
- Bedford Garden Club Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Joppa Hill Educational Farm in Bedford. Attendees can shop for flowers, herbs, and vegetables, as well as local goods direct from vendors. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- The Thing in The Spring begins on Friday, May 15, and runs through the weekend in Keene. Hosted by Nova Arts and Arts Alive, a wide range of festivities and live music acts are planned throughout the city. This year’s Saturday headliner is Ghostface Killah from Wu-Tang Clan. More details. (Ticket costs vary)
- One Hundred And One Dalmatians at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. There are two chances to see the 1961 Disney classic on the big screen. More details. (Tickets start at $9)
North Country
- Grand Welcoming at Backstreet River Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, on Main Street in Stratford. This community celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, parade walk, food trucks, cake and pick-up games. More details. (Free)
- Psychic Mediums: Scott Allan & Chris Brown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. Called “two of New England’s most sought-after mediums,” the hosts of this interactive show are “known for their warmth, humor, and uncanny ability to deliver messages that reach straight to the heart.” More details. (Tickets are $30)
Seacoast
- In Bloom: Opening Party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Worship Tattoo in Portsmouth. This group art show features Virginia Elwood, Jebb Riley, Yakob Morley and John Hill. There will be flash tattoo deals during the day leading up to the show. More details. (Free)
- Books Alive: The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. Children can meet a “friendly costumed” caterpillar, listen to a read-aloud, and enjoy a craft. More details. (Free with museum admission)
Southern Tier
- All Your Friends: The Indie Party at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at the Nashua Center for the Arts. Billed as “an indie dance party for the ones who still romanticize a scratched iPod,” attendees can expect to hear artists like LCD Soundsystem, MGMT, Matt + Kim and The Strokes. More details. (Tickets start at $26, 18+)
- Family STEM Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Nashua High School South. This day of hands-on fun features planetarium shows and activities from local exhibitors including the Aviation Museum of NH, Mount Washington Observatory, Seacoast Science Center, and many more. Hazy Ice Cream will also be on site. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Sing and Play Festival kicks off on Saturday, May 16, and runs through Sunday, May 17, across Lebanon. With sing-alongs, jam sessions, and Suzuki Showcase, this festival has something for every music lover. More details. (Free)
- Upper Valley Community Band Spring Concert begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at Mascoma Valley Regional High School. The Wind Ensemble will play a wide array of classical and contemporary music including the La La Land Suite by Justin Hurwitz. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)