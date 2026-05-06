Your Weekend in NH: Fiber arts, plant music and a family safari
From a look at the Great American Song Book up in the North Country to learning more about sheep and wool in Deerfield and Wilton’s 250th festivities, there’s a mix of community and craft this weekend. Granite Staters will find plenty to explore, from outdoor adventures to live music and local traditions.
Lakes Region
- Love Our Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at the Congregational Church of Laconia. This outdoor event is a gathering of “organizations who are working to protect the Lakes Region’s natural resources.” More details. (Free)
- NH Book Swap from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Commune à Tea: Herbal Shoppe & Café in Laconia. The venue has offered swap-goers 10% off food and beverage purchases. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- New Hampshire Sheep and Wool Festival from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, May 10, at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. This annual event aims to bring together vendors and provide education around shepherding and fiber arts. More details. ($10 entry fee)
Monadnock Region
- Wilton 250 Celebrations are taking place throughout the weekend and will conclude at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. A wide range of festivities are planned including a historic jail cell tour, live music, a barbeque, contra dance, guided star gazing, a sing-a-long, and much more. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
- Family Ponding Safari at Robin Hood Park from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, in Keene. Families are invited to gather with a guide and search for critters. This event is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education, UNH Cooperative Extension’s Cheshire County 4H, and The Caterpillar Lab. More details. (Free, registration is required)
North Country
- A Salute to the Great American Songbook at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Medallion Opera House in Gorham. This show features the White Mountain Voices and White Mountain Youth Voices. There is an encore show on Sunday, May 10, in Littleton. More details. (Donations encouraged)
- Saturday Morning Cartoon: The Wild Robot at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. As a special addition to this screening, Pantry Posies will be on site with fresh flowers beginning at 10 a.m. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- GREENWAVE with Bosey Joe at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at WSCA Radio in Portsmouth. This is an “evening of live, original electronic music created by and with plants.” Attendees are invited to bring along their own plants. More details. (Tickets are $10)
- Springfest: A Celebration of Gardens and Baby Animals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Festivities include garden and heritage animal tours, a bake-off, food trucks, and a vendor village featuring local farms. More details. (Admission is valid all weekend, members begin at $6.25, non-members begin at $12.50)
Southern Tier
- Reduce, Reuse, Upcycle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at YWCA Manchester. Hosted by Queerlective, this community market features hands-on activities including mending, tarot, charm bracelets, and more. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- 54th Annual Dartmouth Powwow from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, on the Dartmouth Campus Green. Organizers suggest that attendees learn more about the Annual Dartmouth Powwow, Powwow etiquette, logistics & FAQs in this brochure. More details. (Free)