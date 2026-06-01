NH voters have until the end of Tuesday, June 2, to change party affiliation

New Hampshire voters who want to change their party affiliation before the state primary election on Sept. 8 need to do so at their city or town clerk’s office before Wednesday.

After June 2, voters who are registered Democrats will only be able to cast ballots in the Democratic state primary, and registered Republicans will only be able to vote in that party’s primary. Voters who are registered undeclared (often referred to as “independent”) will retain the ability to choose which party primary to vote in.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office is advising undeclared voters who participated in a recent primary election to check their party affiliation. Once an undeclared voter casts a ballot in a state primary election, they become a registered member of that party — unless they switched back to undeclared before leaving their polling place

Voters who are uncertain of their party affiliation can verify their current status by visiting the state’s voter information lookup page at app.sos.nh.gov.

In addition to party affiliation status, that site provides information on city and town clerk’s offices , polling locations , and sample ballots once those are available.

Individuals who are qualified to vote can register at their local clerk’s office or a local supervisor of the checklist meeting.

State law requires supervisors of the checklist to hold a meeting between six and 13 days before the state primary election. People can also register at the polls on Election Day or register for an absentee ballot if they qualify .

As of May 4, there were 956,346 registered voters in New Hampshire: 265,183 Democrats (or 28% of all voters), 314,005 Republicans (33%), and 377,158 undeclared (39%).

