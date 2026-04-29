Your Weekend in NH: Cats, comic books and First Friday fun
From gallery strolls and a new stage adaptation of The Magician’s Elephant to farm festivals, orienteering, and hands-on wet felting, there’s plenty happening across New Hampshire this weekend.
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Statewide
- Free Comic Book Day is on Saturday, May 2. This annual event is celebrated across the Granite State with special community events in Rochester, Raymond, and Jaffrey. Find the store nearest you with this locator.
Lakes Region
- The Magician's Elephant opens Friday, May 1, at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. In its NH debut, this musical adaptation of bestselling children's author Kate DiCamillo’s The Magician’s Elephant features an intergenerational cast and a massive elephant puppet that requires four puppeteers to bring to life. The last show is Sunday, May 3. More details. (Tickets start at $25.50)
Merrimack Valley
- NH 4-H Club Showcase at Farm, Forest, and Garden Expo 2026 kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1, and runs through Saturday, May 2 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. Organizers promise “two full days of live demonstrations, expert-led workshops, running machinery, barnyard animals, lumberjack shows, and horse-drawn wagon rides.” More details. (Entry is $10 per person; children under 12 are free)
- Woolly Wonder Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Joppa Hill Educational Farm in Bedford. Organizers invite community members to “explore our working farm, meet the sheep, and learn how wool goes from field to fiber through hands-on activities.” More details. (General admission is $15)
- Seacoast Cat Club Cat Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at the Everett Arena in Concord. Special events include a stuffed animal contest for children, a breed presentation and judging. More details. ($12 for adults, $8 for seniors and children; under 5 is free)
Monadnock Region
- Pitcher Mountain Bug Hike from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 3, at the Pitcher Mountain Trailhead in Stoddard. This moderate hike will be up to three miles. Guides from The Caterpillar Lab and the Monadnock Bird and Nature Club will help attendees find and identify bugs. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Made with Love: Felt Flowers for Mother’s Day begins at noon on Sunday, May 3, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. Attendees will learn the basics of wet felting by creating flowers at this hands-on class. More details. ($15, registration is required)
North Country
- Wildlife in Focus: The Art and Conservation Journey of Matt Patterson from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, at Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem. Attendees will hear more about Patterson’s experiences that have inspired his nationally recognized illustrative work. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members)
Seacoast
- Orienteering at College Woods begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, at UNH in Durham. Participants of all ages can try out the sport of orienteering with experienced guides on a beginner’s level course. More details. ($10 for adults, $5 for juniors, $30 per family, register here)
Southern Tier
- Shrek the Musical begins its run on Friday, May 1, at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. The last show is Sunday, May 3. ASL interpretation is available at the May 2 performance. More details. (Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and students)
Upper Valley
- Spring Open House at Studio 34 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, in Claremont. This free event offers a chance to meet yoga and wellness instructors, learn about studio offerings, and connect with activities including creating DIY tea and tarot readings. There will be live music. More details. (Free)