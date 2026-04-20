Save the date! NHPR's Justice & Journalism: Rise of the Civic Documenter

What happens when ordinary people become the primary witnesses to history? Join NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law for a live conversation of Justice and Journalism at the BNH Stage on Thursday, June 18.

Tickets for Justice and Journalism: The Rise of the Civic Documenter go on sale Friday, May 1.

The conversation explores a pivotal shift in the digital age: the moment ordinary citizens become documenters of history in real time. As smartphones and social media empower individuals to publish their recordings of everything from local government meetings to unprecedented ICE raids, civic documenters have become an essential part of the public information ecosystem, expanding the reach of transparency and community oversight.

The evening will feature Jasmine Garsd of NPR, who brings firsthand knowledge from her reporting earlier this year in Minneapolis. Also joining the discussion to highlight local impact is Melanie Plenda, Director of the Granite State News Collaborative. Plenda will share insights into the Collaborative’s partnership with the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, which trains everyday citizens to cover school board meetings and other important community forums.

Emily Quirk We look forward to hearing your thoughts and questions during Justice & Journalism at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH.

Throughout the night, the panel will grapple with the complex questions defining this new era: What are the true pros and cons of this shift? On one hand, we see a powerful democratization of information, where civic documenters provide crucial supplemental support for shrinking professional newsrooms.

On the other hand, the rise of "citizen journalism" brings significant challenges — including the risk of information shared without context and the looming influence of AI-generated content that can blur the lines of reality.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a live audience Q&A. The program will be recorded for the radio and broadcast by NHPR.

Following the program, guests are invited to stay for a meet-and-greet with the speakers and panelists. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the show beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m. Join us to explore how communities are helping shape the future of journalism and public trust.