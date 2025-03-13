Justice & Journalism with NPR Host Leila Fadel

NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will host NPR’s Leila Fadel, NPR’s co-host of Morning Edition and NPR’s morning news podcast Up First, as the next speaker in the Justice & Journalism series.

This conversation will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 6 p.m. at UNH School of Law, located at 2 White Street in Concord. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

"Leila Fadel has had a front-row seat to some of the world’s biggest conflicts, from the Middle East, where she was arrested, to the Trump administration, which has declared the press the enemy of the people. I can’t think of a better time to hear from such an experienced journalist on why reporting matters and how to deliver the news during chaos." Annmarie Timmins

Tickets are available here.

Leading the conversation with Fadel is NHPR’s Youth and Education Reporter Annmarie Timmins.

Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR, known for her compelling and impactful reporting. Previously, she served as an international correspondent based in Cairo, where she covered the uprisings in the Middle East. Fadel’s in-depth coverage of the fall of Mosul and the rise of ISIS in 2014 highlighted the harrowing stories of Yazidi women who were kidnapped and enslaved. Her work has earned widespread recognition, including the prestigious Lowell Thomas Award from the Overseas Press Club for her courageous reporting on the 2013 coup in Egypt. Through her reporting, Fadel educates the nation and sheds light on some of the world’s most urgent issues.

The Justice & Journalism series brings nationally renowned journalists to the Rudman Center for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Rudman Center, made possible by the generous support of the Couch Family Foundation.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required and space is limited.

Registration for this event will close on April 23. We cannot accept same day or walk-in registrations due to UNH security policy. We apologize for any inconvenience.

