Justice & Journalism: Sarah McCammon of NPR

NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will host NPR’s National Correspondent Sarah McCammon as the next speaker in the Justice & Journalism series. This in-person event will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at UNH School of Law, 2 White Street in Concord. The event is free, but registration is required. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the event.

Sarah McCammon is a national correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion.

She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage. McCammon has been honored with numerous regional and national journalism awards, including the Atlanta Press Club's "Excellence in Broadcast Radio Reporting" award in 2015. She was part of a team of NPR journalists that received a first-place National Press Club award in 2019 for their coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

NHPR’s Rick Ganley , host of Morning Edition , will lead conversation with McCammon to get her perspectives on politics in the nation’s capital and beyond. McCammon will also take questions from the audience, and questions will be moderated by Laura Knoy, Director of Community Engagement at the Rudman Center.

The Justice & Journalism series brings nationally renowned journalists to the Rudman Center for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Rudman Center, made possible by the generous support of the Couch Family Foundation .

Visit http://nhpr.org/events to register for this free event.

This interview will also be aired on NHPR at a later date. It will also be available on our website after its broadcast airing.

About NHPR

NHPR is New Hampshire’s only statewide radio news service, broadcasting from 14 sites across the Granite State. Our award-winning journalism is available to read and listen to 24/7 at NHPR.org and by asking your smart speaker to “Play NHPR.” NHPR journalists deliver local news, programs, newsletters, and podcasts, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Civics 101, Outside/In, Document, The Weekender, The Rundown, Primarily Politics, The Folk Show, and the N.H. News Recap. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. At NHPR, our vision is that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to our mission. We strive to build an inclusive culture that links us to the communities we serve and to produce journalism and programming that reflect those communities’ diverse cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints.

About the Warren B. Rudman Center and UNH Law

New Hampshire Senator Warren B. Rudman was widely admired for his integrity and willingness to work with politicians across the aisle in order to advance the public interest. In lending his name to the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, Senator Rudman stated that he could “think of no greater mission than to train our next generation of leaders to seek justice, serve their country, and work together for the common good.” The Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service seeks to fulfill this mission by providing programmatic and financial support for students interested in exploring public service careers.