NHPR Events

Justice & Journalism with NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:13 PM EDT
Copyright: © 2018 Ryan Donnell
Asma Khalid

NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will host NPR’s National Correspondent Asma Khalid as the next speaker in the Justice & Journalism series. This in-person event will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at UNH School of Law, 2 White Street in Concord. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and there will be a reception following. You can register for this free event here.

Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast. Khalid is a bit of a campaign-trail addict, having reported on the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections. She joined NPR's Washington team in 2016 to focus on the intersection of demographics and politics. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she covered the crowded Democratic primary field, and then went on to report on Joe Biden's candidacy. Her reporting often dives into the political, cultural and racial divides in the country.

NHPR’s Senior News Editor, Casey McDermott will lead conversation with Khalid.

The Justice & Journalism series brings nationally renowned journalists to the Rudman Center for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Rudman Center, made possible by the generous support of the Couch Family Foundation.
