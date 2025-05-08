© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Justice & Journalism Speakers Series: NPR's Leila Fadel

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins,
Christina PhillipsDan Cahill
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
This special broadcast of Justice & Journalism airs Thursday, May 8 at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

In this hour, NHPR Youth and Education reporter Annmarie Timmins sits down with Leila Fadel—host of NPR’s Morning Edition and co-host of the Up First news podcast—for a conversation about her journalistic approach, how journalism in the U.S. compares to global practices, and why diverse voices are essential in today’s newsrooms.

This event was recorded in front of a live audience on April 24, 2025.

Justice & Journalism is a series that brings nationally renowned journalists to the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
Christina Phillips
Christina joined the Civics 101 team in 2021. Previously, she worked on The Exchange, NHPR's flagship live news talk program, where she produced shows on topics including healthcare, social services, politics, and breaking news. She grew up all over the country, but considers New Hampshire her home base.
See stories by Christina Phillips
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
