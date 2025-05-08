Justice & Journalism Speakers Series: NPR's Leila Fadel

This special broadcast of Justice & Journalism airs Thursday, May 8 at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

In this hour, NHPR Youth and Education reporter Annmarie Timmins sits down with Leila Fadel—host of NPR’s Morning Edition and co-host of the Up First news podcast—for a conversation about her journalistic approach, how journalism in the U.S. compares to global practices, and why diverse voices are essential in today’s newsrooms.

This event was recorded in front of a live audience on April 24, 2025.

Justice & Journalism is a series that brings nationally renowned journalists to the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.