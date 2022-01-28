© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Special Broadcast: Justice & Journalism with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST
NHPR will air a special broadcast of Justice & Journalism with NPR White House Correspondent Ayesha Rascoe on Monday, Jan. 31.

The program will feature Rascoe's interview with former host of The Exchange Laura Knoy from a virtual event held Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The special program will air Monday at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

Justice & Journalism is a partnership between NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Special ProgramJustice & Journalism