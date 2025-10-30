© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: 'The Middle' Live from N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
On Oct. 22, 2025 Jeremy Hobson of The Middle brought the show to the BNH Stage in Concord. Left to Right: Jeremy Hobson, Douglass Teschner, Anna Brown, and Nick Capodice.
Emily Quirk / NHPR
NHPR was proud to host a special live recording of The Middle—the nationally broadcast radio program and podcast hosted by Jeremy Hobson. The event took place at the BNH Stage in Concord before a full and lively audience, creating a dynamic atmosphere that was hopeful and determined despite navigating a heavy topic.

You can hear The Middle: Live from New Hampshire on NHPR and stations across the country Thursday at 9 p.m. EST, and again on Friday at 3 p.m. on NHPR – or just click the ‘LISTEN’ button above to hear this show.

This unique evening invited community members to take part in an open, honest conversation around a timely question: How do you talk with people you disagree with politically?

Anna Brown, executive director of the Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, answers a question during a live recording of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Jeremy Hobson, host of The Middle, speaks at a live recording of the show at BNH Stage in Concord, NH, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
On Oct. 22, 2025 Jeremy Hobson of The Middle brought the show to the BNH Stage in Concord. Left to Right: Jeremy Hobson, Douglass Teschner, Anna Brown, and Nick Capodice.
Emily Quirk / NHPR
View of the audience at BNH Stage, Concord, N.H. - October 22, 2025
Emily Quirk
Anna Brown, executive director of the Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, answers a question during a live recording of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson at the BNH Stage in Concord, NH, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Members of the audience line up to add their thoughts to the discussion.
Emily Quirk
The Clay Pigeons Strings Band
Emily Quirk
Emily Quirk / NHPR

Together, we explored how civil discourse, civic education, and lived experiences can help bridge political divides and rebuild trust in an increasingly polarized world.

Panelists included:

Nick Capodice, Host & Co-Creator, Civics 101 (NHPR)
Anna Brown, Director of Research & Analysis, Citizens Count
Douglass Teschner, Founder, Growing Leadership / Member, Braver Angels

Audience participation played a key role throughout the night. After each segment, host Jeremy Hobson took questions from attendees, encouraging thoughtful dialogue and reflection.

People from across the region came to take part—including high school students and listeners who traveled from Maine, Rye, Colebrook, and the Upper Valley.

The evening also featured live music from the New England string band The Clay Pigeons, whose upbeat tunes helped make a serious topic feel approachable and engaging. Throughout the evening, the audience responded with spontaneous applause, and an unmistakable sense of community.

