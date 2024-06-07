A note from NHPR's Chief Financial Officer

We are writing to inform you about a recent incident involving a cybersecurity attack on New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR). Thanks to our robust cybersecurity measures and preparedness, we have managed to mitigate the impact of this attack.

The initial investigation indicates that the potential breach of internal data is limited. We are diligently reviewing all aspects of the incident to ensure that any affected data is identified and addressed. Protecting your information is of the utmost importance to us, and we are taking all necessary steps to safeguard our systems and data. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify affected individuals directly. However, our review indicates there is no evidence that our donor database was attacked/accessed/compromised.

The response to this incident underscores our commitment to transparency, prompt action, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders and authorities. We want to reassure our listeners, readers, members, and partners that public media remain resilient. Our efforts are focused on recovering data, continuing to safeguard those in our database, and informing affected parties.

NHPR remains fully operational, and our commitment to delivering high-quality news and programming continues uninterrupted. We understand that this development may be concerning, and we want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously.

If you have additional questions - please check out the FAQs, below.

Thank you,

Travis Boucher

Chief Financial Officer



_____________________________________________

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About the Cyberattack on NHPR

1. What happened?

NHPR recently experienced a cyberattack. Thanks to our robust cybersecurity measures and preparedness, we were able to mitigate the impact effectively. Our initial investigation indicates that the potential exposure of data is limited.

2. Was my personal information affected?

At this time, our investigation suggests that any potential data exposure is very limited. We are conducting a thorough review with third-party specialists to identify any affected data and ensure its security. Should we determine that sensitive information relating to specific individuals was affected, we will notify those individuals directly and provide additional information. No donor database or financial systems were impacted.

3. What steps is NHPR taking to address this incident?

We have taken immediate action to secure our systems and contain the threat. Our IT team, along with cybersecurity specialists, is working diligently to investigate the incident and has already taken steps to help protect against future attacks. We are cooperating with law enforcement and relevant authorities.

4. How prepared was NHPR for such an incident?

NHPR has always prioritized cybersecurity and had measures in place to handle such incidents. Our preparedness allowed us to respond quickly and effectively, minimizing the impact of the attack.

5. Is NHPR still operational?

Yes, NHPR remains fully operational. Our commitment to delivering high-quality news and programming continues uninterrupted.

6. What should I do if I have concerns about my data?

If you have any questions or concerns about your data, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at communications@nhpr.org.

7. How can I trust that NHPR will protect my data in the future?

NHPR is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data security. We continually update our cybersecurity protocols and are taking additional steps, collaborating with outside security specialists, in response to this incident to further safeguard our systems and data.

8. How can I stay informed about the situation?

We will keep our donors and supporters informed through regular updates. Please check our website and communications for the latest information.

9. How can I support NHPR during this time?

Your continued support and trust in NHPR are invaluable. You can support us by staying engaged with our programming, sharing our updates, reaching out with any concerns or feedback, and investing in NHPR’s independent journalism with your gifts. Together, we can ensure that NHPR remains a reliable source of news and information.