Your song requests will be in NHPR's 40th anniversary music special.
We explore how data errors might have inflated New Hampshire's progress on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. We also get an update on the latest…
New Hampshire Public Radio says it will cease production of its long-running call-in show The Exchange this month, a decision made in part to reduce…
A $374,848 payout to New Hampshire Public Radio’s former executive director is mislabeled on the public broadcaster’s recently released tax forms.The…
Betsy Gardella, who led New Hampshire Public Radio for more than a dozen years before a sudden retirement in 2018, was paid $374,784 in the year following…
In an effort to improve transparency around our coverage, NHPR is here to answer your questions about how we cover the news. Morning Edition Host Rick…
Amy Walter, host of WNYC's Politics with Amy Walter and National Editor of The Cook Political Report, offered her perspective on the New Hampshire…
NHPR's new CEO Jim Schachter takes over this month, succeeding the station's former chief executive Betsy Gardella, who resigned abruptly last October.…
Jim Schachter will take over as CEO of New Hampshire Public Radio, the station announced Monday, succeeding former chief executive Betsy Gardella, who…
Earlier today, NHPR announced the retirement of Betsy Gardella, the station's president and CEO, effective at the end of this year. Gardella has led the…