By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

By Degrees Climate Summit 2023

Published February 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST
On Thursday, April 13 join a diverse group of regional change-makers advancing discussions around climate resiliency and solutions-based advocacy. Registration for the general public begins Wednesday, March 1 accessible from NHPR's event registration page.

Hosted by NHPR’s climate & energy reporter Mara Hoplamazian, this summit brings together people from across the region to talk about opportunities for transformative action in the face of the climate change crisis.

This is a chance to hear about climate solutions that address more than just our environment; solutions that could change the way we live, how we get around, what we eat, and so much more. This is also an opportunity to engage directly with those affecting change on a local level; attendees of the summit are encouraged to send in questions to the panelists ahead of time, or bring them along the day of the event.

We hope people come away from this event feeling energized and empowered to engage with their own communities.

The By Degrees Climate Summit is free and will also be live streamed with closed captioning. Its recording (both audio and video) will be used for a later broadcast and distributed on NHPR’s digital platforms during Earth Week 2023.

NHPR’s By Degrees is an on-going reporting project that takes our audience directly to the people and places experiencing and addressing the challenges of climate change, while explaining the forces both driving and limiting New Hampshire’s efforts to respond to this crisis.

This post will be updated as more details are available.

This event is presented in collaboration with New Hampshire PBS.

