A lot of news is happening in New Hampshire this week. At the Statehouse there have been votes on if New Hampshire should expand gambling, also a tussle…
We sit down with NHPR president and CEO Betsy Gardella. In addition to leading this public radio station, Gardella also serves on NPR’s board of directors…
Last week Berlin got the news that a new company – which officials declined to name - could be bringing at least 150 manufacturing jobs to the city.…
The 11 year old girl’s body was pulled from the Connecticut River near her home six days after she went missing.The AG’s Office has established a reward…
Since everyone with a beating heart already "has rhythm!” anyone can drum. That could well be the motto of the drum-jam, held the first Friday of the…
The sound of the ice cream truck's jingle is certainly familiar during the summer, but a couple of young women in Deerfield have come up with another,…
When it is county fair season, what fair would be complete without those equine feats of strength?Freelance producer Cheryl Senter sent us this audio…
For plenty of participants, Bike Week is nothing short of a Dionysian pilgrimage.While most participants hope that their road of excess leads to a good…
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.And across the state, resorts, hotels, and other tourist attractions are taking care of last minute…