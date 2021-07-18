© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

NHPR News

  • state_house.jpg
    The Exchange
    New Hampshire Reporter Roundtable
    Laura Knoy
    ,
    A lot of news is happening in New Hampshire this week. At the Statehouse there have been votes on if New Hampshire should expand gambling, also a tussle…
  • Betsy new photo June 2010_0.jpg
    The Exchange
    NHPR President and CEO, Betsy Gardella
    Laura Knoy
    ,
    We sit down with NHPR president and CEO Betsy Gardella. In addition to leading this public radio station, Gardella also serves on NPR’s board of directors…
  • betsy.JPG
    The Exchange
    Ask the NHPR President
    Laura Knoy
    ,
    We sit down with NHPR President Betsy Gardella! She’s steered our ship for the past six years, and she also sits on the Board of Directors at National…
  • factory_color_lr_(Medium).jpg
    North Country
    Maine Aircraft Manufacturer Considering Berlin
    Last week Berlin got the news that a new company – which officials declined to name - could be bringing at least 150 manufacturing jobs to the city.…
  • photo_8.JPG
    North Country
    AG Asks For Help
    The 11 year old girl’s body was pulled from the Connecticut River near her home six days after she went missing.The AG’s Office has established a reward…
  • Everyone has Rhythm
    Since everyone with a beating heart already "has rhythm!” anyone can drum. That could well be the motto of the drum-jam, held the first Friday of the…
  • icecreamboat.jpg
    The Pleasant Pond Pirates
    The sound of the ice cream truck's jingle is certainly familiar during the summer, but a couple of young women in Deerfield have come up with another,…
  • pull1.jpg
    Equine Feats of Strength
    When it is county fair season, what fair would be complete without those equine feats of strength?Freelance producer Cheryl Senter sent us this audio…
  • Kayak The Rockies.jpg
    Tuesday's Postcard from Bike Week
    For plenty of participants, Bike Week is nothing short of a Dionysian pilgrimage.While most participants hope that their road of excess leads to a good…
  • hampton.jpg
    It's Tourist Season in N.H.
    Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.And across the state, resorts, hotels, and other tourist attractions are taking care of last minute…
Load More