10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wildflower Festival, World Ocean Day and more

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The Rocks is hosting a celebration of New Hampshire's wildflowers this weekend.

Special Free Film: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

Boston Dance Theater: Pinnacle Works on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Keene ArtWalk Festival on Saturday, June 1 in downtown Keene (ArtWalk runs Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 9). More info.

Volunteer: National Trails Day on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Percival Trail, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association. More info.

Wildflower Festival at The Rocks on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem. More info.

NH Maker Fest on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.

97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.

Grammy Nominee Sophie B. Hawkins on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.

World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.

Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

