© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Match Alert: Your gift will be matched when you support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wildflower Festival, World Ocean Day and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT
A sign for the Seacoast Science Center underneath the Odiorne State Park sign in Rye.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Seacoast Science center is hosting a World Ocean Day celebration on Saturday, June 1.

The Prescott Park Arts Festival kicks off their 50th Anniversary Season with a Chowder Festival on June 1.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A bee lands on a pink wildflower in a field of similar flowers.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Rocks is hosting a celebration of New Hampshire's wildflowers this weekend.

  • Special Free Film: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Boston Dance Theater: Pinnacle Works on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Keene ArtWalk Festival on Saturday, June 1 in downtown Keene (ArtWalk runs Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 9). More info.
  • Volunteer: National Trails Day on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Percival Trail, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association. More info.
  • Wildflower Festival at The Rocks on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem. More info.
  • NH Maker Fest on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Grammy Nominee Sophie B. Hawkins on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

BONUS:

  • Swing Dance Night featuring the NH Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsMoviesNHPR News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.