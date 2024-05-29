10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wildflower Festival, World Ocean Day and more
The Prescott Park Arts Festival kicks off their 50th Anniversary Season with a Chowder Festival on June 1.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Special Free Film: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Boston Dance Theater: Pinnacle Works on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Keene ArtWalk Festival on Saturday, June 1 in downtown Keene (ArtWalk runs Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 9). More info.
- Volunteer: National Trails Day on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Percival Trail, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association. More info.
- Wildflower Festival at The Rocks on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem. More info.
- NH Maker Fest on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Grammy Nominee Sophie B. Hawkins on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
BONUS:
- Swing Dance Night featuring the NH Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.