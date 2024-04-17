10 things to do in NH this weekend: Earth Day, 'Willy Wonka' and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Mara Hoplamazian/NHPR Jezmina Von Thiele stands next to their painting of an octopus.

“Who Can See Forever: A Portrait of Iron & Wine” on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Orquesta Akokan on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.

Dartmouth’s New Music Festival on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, May 19 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.

Following In The Footsteps Of John Kulish: Willard And Robb Mountains on Saturday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Stoddard, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Fish and Game headquarters in Concord. More info.

NH Audubon Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn.More info.

Art Outdoors: An Afternoon Painting from Nature on Saturday, April 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holderness Free Library. More info.

Special Film: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.