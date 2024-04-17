© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Earth Day, 'Willy Wonka' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Hunters of color group photo
Aaron Mueggenberg
/
Courtesy
Discover WILD New Hampshire Day will explore NH's wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. (Photo: Outside/In producer Felix Poon on a trip with Hunters of Color)

Kick off Earth Week with Discover WILD New Hampshire Day and an Earth Day celebration at the NH Audubon.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Jezmina Von Thiele stands next to their painting of an octopus at an art exhibition at the New Hampshire Audubon's Massabesic Center in January.
Mara Hoplamazian/NHPR
Jezmina Von Thiele stands next to their painting of an octopus.

  • Orquesta Akokan on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Dartmouth’s New Music Festival on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, May 19 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.
  • Following In The Footsteps Of John Kulish: Willard And Robb Mountains on Saturday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Stoddard, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Fish and Game headquarters in Concord. More info.
  • NH Audubon Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn.More info.
  • Art Outdoors: An Afternoon Painting from Nature on Saturday, April 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holderness Free Library. More info.
  • Special Film: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
  • Rob Zappulla Orchestra on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Claremont Opera House. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
