NHPR Turns 42: Your Songs To Party Like It's 1981

Listen back to when NHPR turned 40 on August 4th, 2021 and with your help — we partied like it was 1981.

Join NHPR's Rick Ganley and Jack Rodolico for two hours of your song requests and remembrances from the year that brought us hits from Talking Heads, Grandmaster Flash, and the birth of MTV.

For the last few weeks, we've been asking listeners what songs they loved from that radical year...and you did not disappoint.

Thanks to everyone who called, emailed, or responded to our newsletters with their requests.

Listen in to NHPR's 40th Anniversary Music Show Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., and a rebroadcast this Saturday at 6 p.m.

The List: Your Songs

Special thanks to everyone who took a moment to call in /email us with their song requests for the 40th Anniversary Music Show. The response was incredible. Here's what Rick and Jack played on air:

Don’t You Want Me, Human League—requested by RJ in Plymouth, NH



Kids in America, Kim Wildes – requested by Charles in Raymond, NH



Don’t Stand So Close to Me, The Police –requested by Beth in Exeter, NH



Our Lips are Sealed, The Go-Go’s –requested by Missy in Hollis, NH



Nasty (Genius of Love) – Grand Master Flash & The Furious Five



Controversy, Prince –requested by Sheila in Putney, VT



Message of Love, The Pretenders – requested by Karin in Laconia, NH



Sara, Fleetwood Mac –requested by Sara in Pembroke, NH



In The Air Tonight, Phil Collins –requested by Jan in Hollis, NH



Romeo & Juliet, Dire Straits –requested by Lois in Canterbury, NH



Slow Hand, The Pointer Sisters –requested by Rosemary in Hollis, NH

