New Hampshire will longer ask aspiring lawyers about their mental health history in order to pass the bar.The state court system joins Massachusetts, New…
In the late 1800s Marilla Ricker opened the door for women to practice law in New Hampshire. But as Jason Moon reports, some lawyers practicing today say…
Democrats flipped the New Hampshire Legislature and Executive Council in this week's elections. But they also took control of two lower-profile offices…
High school commencement ceremonies mark the passage to adulthood as much as turning 18 years old does. The New Hampshire Bar Association has published…
Last summer, US Customs and Border Patrol Agents set up an immigration checkpoint on I-93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire. Agents detained undocumented…
On today's show:Why We Write about Ourselves is edited by Meredith Maran and features writers like Edwidge Danticat, Anne Lamott, Cheryl Strayed, and Nick…
On today's show:Civics 101 takes a look at the federal court system with UNH professor Erin Corcoran"Ornithphobia" from producer Eric Winick?. Listen…
The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers.…
When foreign nationals commit a crime in the US, their consulates work to avoid what the majority of UN member states consider to be barbaric: execution.…
A retired New Hampshire state trooper and Army veteran who sued the Department of Safety for employment discrimination has reached a settlement with the…