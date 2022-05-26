© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio


Building Civic Strength: A community conversation on civic engagement in Berlin

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

Michael Brindley / NHPR

Building Civic Strength, a partnership of NH Civics and NHPR, held its final discussion at Berlin City Hall on May 17th, 2022.

What’s at the heart of civic strength? What can we do to best prepare ourselves and our youth to take on the responsibilities of participation in a democratic society?

NH Civics and NHPR concluded our series of candid conversations on these and other questions about the meaning of civic engagement on May 17 at Berlin City Hall. These talks have been held throughout the spring and hosted by Laura Knoy, who formerly hosted NHPR's The Exchange.

Panelists for the Berlin conversation included:

  • Mallory Langkau, Groveton Middle High School teacher, DAR NH History Teacher of the Year, Mikva Challenge teacher leader
  • Casey McDermott, NHPR News Editor
  • Anthony Poore, Principal, AP Consulting Group
  • Coltrane Stagg, Empower Coos Youth

NH Civics is the only organization in New Hampshire focused on teaching civics to all ages. Their free programs and resources help people understand how democracy works, how to find the facts, and how to be good and active citizens.

