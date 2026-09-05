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Outside/In

Outside/In: Cosmic pizza earthquake

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Justine Paradis
Published September 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A pizza rests on a cutting board in front of a pizza oven.
Nik Owens
/
Unsplash
On countertops across the country, pizzas just like this one are being left out overnight. Is it safe?

When an Outside/In listener asked the team to weigh in on a debate between him and his wife, perhaps we should have hesitated. But it was too good to resist.

“We have eighteen-year old twin boys, and sometimes they leave pizza out on the counter. She's convinced it's bad for your health — and I don't think so! Is pizza left overnight on the counter bad for you?” Anthony asked.

For some members of the team, the answer was vindicating — for others, it was unmooring.

Beyond settling this marital debate, in this Outside/Inbox roundup, the team offers our insights on animal perception of earthquakes, the apple supply chain, and finally answers a personal question that a surprising number of you have posed.

Featuring Don Schaffner, Martin Wikelski, and Thiago Campbell. Thanks to Anthony, Carolyn, Mande, and Charles for their questions.

We want your questions on food safety! You might hear them on the show. Send them to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a voicemail at 1-844-GO-OTTER.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

More on Martin Wikelski’s earthquake study, including pictures of the Angeli family farm (New York Times)

Icarus, a global project to track animal movement by satellite

Don Schaffner is a co-host of a couple food safety podcasts, including Risky Or Not? Here’s his study on dining hall pizza.

How about more on apples from Outside/In? Listen to our hard cider episode and the cold truth about the refrigeration supply chain with author Nicola Twilley.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
Tags
Environment Food SafetyEarthquakeApples
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
See stories by Justine Paradis
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