Outside/In: Cosmic pizza earthquake

When an Outside/In listener asked the team to weigh in on a debate between him and his wife, perhaps we should have hesitated. But it was too good to resist.

“We have eighteen-year old twin boys, and sometimes they leave pizza out on the counter. She's convinced it's bad for your health — and I don't think so! Is pizza left overnight on the counter bad for you?” Anthony asked.

For some members of the team, the answer was vindicating — for others, it was unmooring.

Beyond settling this marital debate, in this Outside/Inbox roundup, the team offers our insights on animal perception of earthquakes, the apple supply chain, and finally answers a personal question that a surprising number of you have posed.

Featuring Don Schaffner, Martin Wikelski, and Thiago Campbell. Thanks to Anthony, Carolyn, Mande, and Charles for their questions.

We want your questions on food safety! You might hear them on the show. Send them to outsidein@nhpr.org or leave a voicemail at 1-844-GO-OTTER.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

More on Martin Wikelski’s earthquake study, including pictures of the Angeli family farm (New York Times)

Icarus , a global project to track animal movement by satellite

Don Schaffner is a co-host of a couple food safety podcasts, including Risky Or Not? Here’s his study on dining hall pizza.

How about more on apples from Outside/In? Listen to our hard cider episode and the cold truth about the refrigeration supply chain with author Nicola Twilley.