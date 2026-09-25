White House defends taxpayer funded ad as Hassan questions legality

Sen. Maggie Hassan is criticizing a new television ad praising President Donald Trump that’s paid for with federal tax dollars, warning it may run afoul of the law.

In a letter sent to the White House this week, Hassan, a Democrat, asked for detailed information about the funding source of a 30-second commercial that has been in rotation on Fox News and Newsmax.

The ad has all the hallmarks of a campaign spot: There are depictions of Trump and the U.S military, a pledge to “defeat communism, socialism and Marxism,” and a voiceover from Dana White, president of the UFC, praising the president. At the end of the ad, a message appears on screen disclosing the funding source: the U.S. government.

In a letter to Susie Wiles, the president’s chief of staff, Hassan said the ad had no clear governmental purpose. She also cautioned it appeared to run afoul of laws that prohibit using public funds on “a general propaganda effort designed to aid a political party or candidates.”

On Friday, a Trump spokesperson described the ads as public service announcements, adding that the president is not on the ballot and there is no “call to action.”

“The ad is educational and unapologetically patriotic,” the White House said. “We should be proud of our country.”

According to Hassan, the ads have been running on Fox News and Newsmax, including during prime time slots. She’s asking the administration to disclose how much was spent creating and booking the ad, and the source of the federal funds that paid for it.

The Trump administration said previous presidents have released public service announcements, including President George W. Bush, who ran an ad targeting teen drug use, and President Barack Obama’s social media campaign related to clean water. Those ads were tied to specific policy initiatives, whereas the Trump ad appears to largely center on promoting what the president considers his successes.