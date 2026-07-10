So far, DHHS says cases of cyclosporiasis in NH remain low

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Friday that there have been two confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in 2026 so far.

Multiple states have reported outbreaks of the parasite, which can cause severe digestive issues.

“In the previous five years, DHHS has typically identified between 2 and 9 residents annually with cyclosporiasis (Cyclospora infection),” a spokesperson for the state health department said. “New Hampshire has not seen an increase in [Cyclospora] infections as has been reported in other states.”

The parasite can be picked up from unwashed fruits and vegetables and has been associated with herbs like cilantro and basil as well as berries and leafy greens.

The state health department said it will continue to monitor cyclosporiasis outbreaks in other states and will be prepared to respond if New Hampshire is impacted.

Sarah Asis, Health Promotion and Communications Specialist at the City of Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services said guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables.

“I understand people like their fresh fruits and veggies, I love salad myself. So, to keep myself as safe as possible while enjoying a salad, I'll just make sure to maybe give that lettuce an extra rinse,” Asis said.

Scrubbing firm fruits like cucumbers and melons, making sure to wash before cutting into produce, and cutting away damaged or bruised areas of fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating is also advised.

“The risk reduces as we cook food, but if we're consuming raw fruits and veggies like salads or lettuce, strawberries, blueberries, anything like that, we really want to make sure we're washing those well,” Asis said.