As NH drought continues, state opens emergency assistance program for well owners

As New Hampshire’s drought continues, state officials have re-started a program to help homeowners with water supply issues.

Almost 250 residents have reported their wells going dry, according to New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services, amid a historic drought.

The Emergency Drought Assistance Program is meant to help low-income households with the expense of drilling new wells, rehabilitating existing wells, or connecting to public water systems. Officials say $1.5 million has been set aside for that program.

Approved applicants will get 50% or 100% of their drought-related projects covered, depending on income. Options are available for households making under 80% of New Hampshire’s median household income .

The summer of 2025 was the driest ever recorded in New Hampshire, and severe drought conditions continue in much of the state.