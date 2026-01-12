© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

As NH drought continues, state opens emergency assistance program for well owners

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
A map of New Hampshire's drought severity from January 8th, 2026
Screenshot, U.S. Drought Monitor
/
U.S. Drought Monitor
A map of New Hampshire's drought severity from January 8th, 2026

As New Hampshire’s drought continues, state officials have re-started a program to help homeowners with water supply issues.

Almost 250 residents have reported their wells going dry, according to New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services, amid a historic drought.

The Emergency Drought Assistance Program is meant to help low-income households with the expense of drilling new wells, rehabilitating existing wells, or connecting to public water systems. Officials say $1.5 million has been set aside for that program.

Approved applicants will get 50% or 100% of their drought-related projects covered, depending on income. Options are available for households making under 80% of New Hampshire’s median household income.

The summer of 2025 was the driest ever recorded in New Hampshire, and severe drought conditions continue in much of the state.

The drought is projected to continue into the spring. State officials have said they’re looking to solutions like building long-term data sets and digging larger wells to mitigate the impacts of drought conditions moving forward.
Tags
NH News DroughtwaterPrivate WellsEnvironment
Mara Hoplamazian
My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.