As NH drought continues, state opens emergency assistance program for well owners
As New Hampshire’s drought continues, state officials have re-started a program to help homeowners with water supply issues.
Almost 250 residents have reported their wells going dry, according to New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services, amid a historic drought.
The Emergency Drought Assistance Program is meant to help low-income households with the expense of drilling new wells, rehabilitating existing wells, or connecting to public water systems. Officials say $1.5 million has been set aside for that program.
Approved applicants will get 50% or 100% of their drought-related projects covered, depending on income. Options are available for households making under 80% of New Hampshire’s median household income.
The summer of 2025 was the driest ever recorded in New Hampshire, and severe drought conditions continue in much of the state.
The drought is projected to continue into the spring. State officials have said they’re looking to solutions like building long-term data sets and digging larger wells to mitigate the impacts of drought conditions moving forward.