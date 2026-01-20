New data shows 2025 was unusually dry and warm in NH

Across the Northeast and in New Hampshire, 2025 was drier and warmer than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual report .

Most of New Hampshire has been in a drought for months, with the worst conditions in the northern part of the state. The past year saw the driest summer ever recorded , with only 7.4 inches of rain on average across the state from June through August. That’s roughly 4 inches below the 20th century average.

The three-month period from July through September 2025 was even drier, with only 6 and a half inches of rain — more than 5 inches below the historical average.

The drought has had far-reaching effects across the state, hurting local flora and fauna as well as summer watersports and many homeowners’ wells.

But despite the record-setting recent months, a rainier than average spring and more typical fall meant that, overall, last year was only the 31st driest on record for New Hampshire. May 2025 was the 4th wettest May on record, with just under 8 inches of rain on average, more than double the historical average of 3.6 inches.

Despite a return to more normal conditions in recent months, the water debt accumulated across the state means that, as of mid-January, almost all of New Hampshire is still in a drought , though less severe than it was a few months ago.

Experts say overall the state is getting wetter and warmer due to man-made climate change. But at the same time, climate change is also increasing the likelihood of short-term drought. It also makes extreme weather events and dramatic swings more likely.

2024 was the warmest year ever recorded in the state, and the summer of 2023 was its wettest ever , with more than 21 inches from June through August.

Regionally, it was the 17th driest summer and 36th driest year across the Northeast.

In terms of temperature, it was the 18th warmest year ever recorded in New Hampshire and the 10th warmest summer.

Nationally, 2025 was the fourth warmest year on the books, with temperature records set in the western half of the country.

