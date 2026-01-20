© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

New data shows 2025 was unusually dry and warm in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:57 PM EST
More than 3/4 of New Hampshire is still in a drought. For many
U.S. Drought Monitor
/
https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NH
The majority of New Hampshire remains in drought.

Across the Northeast and in New Hampshire, 2025 was drier and warmer than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual report.

Most of New Hampshire has been in a drought for months, with the worst conditions in the northern part of the state. The past year saw the driest summer ever recorded, with only 7.4 inches of rain on average across the state from June through August. That’s roughly 4 inches below the 20th century average.

The three-month period from July through September 2025 was even drier, with only 6 and a half inches of rain — more than 5 inches below the historical average.

The drought has had far-reaching effects across the state, hurting local flora and fauna as well as summer watersports and many homeowners’ wells.

But despite the record-setting recent months, a rainier than average spring and more typical fall meant that, overall, last year was only the 31st driest on record for New Hampshire. May 2025 was the 4th wettest May on record, with just under 8 inches of rain on average, more than double the historical average of 3.6 inches.

Despite a return to more normal conditions in recent months, the water debt accumulated across the state means that, as of mid-January, almost all of New Hampshire is still in a drought, though less severe than it was a few months ago.

Experts say overall the state is getting wetter and warmer due to man-made climate change. But at the same time, climate change is also increasing the likelihood of short-term drought. It also makes extreme weather events and dramatic swings more likely.

2024 was the warmest year ever recorded in the state, and the summer of 2023 was its wettest ever, with more than 21 inches from June through August.

Regionally, it was the 17th driest summer and 36th driest year across the Northeast.

In terms of temperature, it was the 18th warmest year ever recorded in New Hampshire and the 10th warmest summer.

Nationally, 2025 was the fourth warmest year on the books, with temperature records set in the western half of the country.
Tags
NH News NOAAClimate ChangeWeatherDrought
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.