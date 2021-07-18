-
Farmers across New Hampshire are working to keep their crops alive after an unusually dry spring followed by three weeks of heavy rain.
Heavy rain missed the areas of New Hampshire that needed it most, after more than a year of drought.
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del viernes 16 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
New Hampshire is experiencing some summer weather whiplash. One of the wettest-ever starts to July follows one of the hottest and driest recorded Junes.…
The warming climate is raising the risk of wildfires across the entire U.S., even in states like New Hampshire. Now, forest managers in the White…
State officials are encouraging caution with fireworks this Fourth of July weekend to prevent wildfires amid the drought, which has now spanned more than…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 21 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Northern New Hampshire is officially back in a drought, and most of the rest of the state remains abnormally dry as of this week, according to the…
Deepening drought is raising fears of another bad year for wildfires. It's also expected to trigger more water cutbacks in a number of states.