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Ongoing drought could fuel a more intense wildfire season in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
The Smokey Bear fire danger sign in Meredith, NH, read "high" on Aug. 30, 2025.
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
2025 saw more frequent and intense wildfires than normal in New Hampshire. Experts anticipate similar conditions this year.

Spring is the start of wildfire season in New Hampshire, and this year, the ongoing drought across most of the state could supercharge conditions.

According to the state’s Forest Protection Bureau, this January through March was the sixth driest first quarter in New Hampshire ever recorded.

“When we have drought and wildfires, we see an increase in fire activity, especially fires which start to burn deep, which means that it takes longer for firefighters to extinguish those fires,” said Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steven Sherman. The dry landscape can become like a tinderbox, providing fuel for fires.

New Hampshire is coming off a particularly difficult wildfire season. In 2025, there was a more than a 27% increase in the number of wildfires and a greater than 16% increase in the number of acres burned.

In September and October, a fire ban was implemented due to the severe drought conditions. Last year was the driest summer ever recorded in the state.

Sherman urged people to take precautions to minimize the risk of igniting a wildfire, such as only starting a fire with a burn permit and ensuring any fire that is started is properly extinguished.

Forests aren’t the only area at risk this time of year. Sherman said wildfires can encroach on residential communities.

“With a lot of the homes in New Hampshire being built in wooded areas… it does increase the risk that any wildland fire could impact residences, outbuildings or structures,” Sherman said.

Keeping homes clear of any potential fuel like leaves, pine needles, shrubs or wood piles can help minimize risk.

Activities like vehicle, equipment and target shooting can all cause wildfires, so people are urged to be mindful of the risk.

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NH News WildfiresDrought
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
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