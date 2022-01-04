Find all of NHPR's 2022 midterm election coverage here.
Chuck Morse's fiscal focus made him powerful in Concord. But will it count for much with GOP primary voters?
As the first few Gen Z candidates navigate runs for Congress, questions remain over how coming of age during intense national political division will shape Gen Z candidates' approach to politics.
A race that could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate has so far been a sleepy one.
NHPR's Josh Rogers and Dan Tuohy share takeaways from the candidate filing period at the New Hampshire State House.
We look at the big issues that N.H. lawmakers and Gov. Sununu dealt with over the past few months — and how those might affect the coming campaign season.
The court's map would move just five towns to a new district: Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich.
N.H. pollworkers reflect on rising intimidation: 'Why would we want to do anything to have a phony election?'lection workers say the shift after the 2020 election – and the false narrative that the election was rigged – was palpable.
Voters will likely continue to hear a lot from candidates about abortion as the nation prepares for a possible post-Roe world.
Lawmakers have until June 1, when the candidate filing period opens, to come up with a new plan.
The move follows a report by the Assoicated Press showing that the GOP congressional candidate cast ballots in both the N.H. and N.J. 2016 presidential primaries.