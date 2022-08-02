Have questions about the 2022 elections in New Hampshire? We’re here to help

New Hampshire’s state primary election is just around the corner, on Sept. 13. And on Nov. 8, local voters will have the final say on who will represent them at the State House, U.S. Senate, Congress and more.

This election season, we want to help you feel better equipped to make your voice heard at the ballot box. Maybe you have questions about how to vote in New Hampshire. Maybe you’re wondering what to do if you need to update your registration or if you run into other hurdles casting your ballot.

Share your questions about the voting process with us using the form below. Or, you can text NEW HAMPSHIRE to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts to submit a question about the midterm elections.

With help from our partners at America Amplified, we’ll do our best to answer as many of your questions as possible. We’ll send the answers directly to you, but we’ll also use what we learn to build voting guides and other resources to help others who might be wondering the same thing.

This project is part of the work of America Amplified, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. We’re also working with 28 other public media stations across the country to ensure that all eligible American citizens can vote.