© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
NH News

Watch or listen live: New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District debate

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
Elections 2022 NHPR banner
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
Visit NHPR's voter guide: NHPR.org/vote

2nd District New Hampshire debate: Incumbent Democrat Annie Kuster and Republican nominee Bob Burns debate live on New Hampshire Public Radio on Oct. 28.

NHPR will host this debate in partnership with New Hampshire PBS and New Hampshire Bulletin. It begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

Listen on NHPR and streaming online at NHPR.org, NHPR's mobile app and Facebook live. You can also watch it via this NHPBS video:

Election resources

How to vote in New Hampshire: What you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2022 elections

Find all of NHPR's election coverage here

How NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire

Tags
NH News Elections 2022
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.